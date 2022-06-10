Issuing of Cargo From Ascension Island

Pending the arrival of the MV Helena on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, HM Customs would like to advise the public that they will be issuing cargo from Ascension Island only on Thursday, 16, and Friday, 17 June 2022.

During this time, the Wharf will be closed to other cargo operations which includes merchants – Richard James International Ltd, MS Atlantic Ltd, and Zedcore.

Normal cargo operations will resume on Monday, 20 June 2022.

It is anticipated there will be delays, however we appreciate your patience and understanding.

SHG

10 June 2022