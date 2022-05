His Excellency Governor Rushbrook departed St Helena on Saturday, 7 May 2022, and will return on Saturday, 21 May 2022. Mr Greg Gibson has been sworn in as Acting Governor for this period.

Governor Rushbrook will be attending meetings in London with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and other government departments.

#StHelena #GovernorDeparts #ActingGovernorSwornIn

SHG

10 May 2022