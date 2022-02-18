Governor Rushbrook to return to Ministry of Defence later this year

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook returned to St Helena on Monday, 14 February 2022, after his visit to Ascension Island and the UK.

On Ascension the Governor saw the major achievements made on the runway repairs, met with councillors and officials to progress plans for an accelerated programme of infrastructure developments over the next two years, and took part in various public activities. After visiting Ascension the Governor took the opportunity to travel to the UK and held meetings with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and other organisations on several matters concerning St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

The Governor also met with colleagues in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), his ‘home’ government department in Britain. The department confirmed Governor Rushbrook is scheduled to return to the MoD later this year. Accordingly, Governor Rushbrook has agreed with the FCDO and MoD to complete his posting to Jamestown after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, anticipated to be later in June 2022. The Governor will then take up his next role in the UK Civil Service.

Governor Rushbrook said:

“It has been an honour to be the Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha over the last three years. A period characterised by change and positive progress towards developing the Islands’ futures. It remains my sincere hope, looking ahead, that the prosperity and prospects available within our communities can improve the lives of everyone. It has also been a period in which our communities unexpectedly had to tackle with determination and understanding the unprecedented practical and social impacts created by a global pandemic. With the world now moving steadily back towards normality I look forward to seeing the Islands take forward their opportunities in the years to come.”

The appointment of the next Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha will be announced by the FCDO in due course.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

18 February 2022