Governor Rushbrook pays farewell visit to Police Headquarters

His Excellency the Governor, Dr Philip Rushbrook, paid a farewell visit to Police Headquarters this morning, Thursday 16 June 2022. During his visit, the Governor unveiled a plaque commemorating the previous use of the site as the Middle Ground Cemetery. The Right Reverent Lord Bishop Dale Bowers MBE then conducted a blessing of the plaque and the memorial garden outside the building.

Following the announcement at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, His Excellency also took the opportunity to present the Police Service with a copy of the official notification from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty the Queen had approved the renaming of the Police Service to the Royal Saint Helena Police Service. This will now be displayed at Police Headquarters. Prior to undertaking a tour of the Police Station, His Excellency also presented Platinum Jubilee Medals to four Police Officers who were unable to attend and receive their medals at the Jubilee celebrations due to operational commitments on that day.

Chief of Police, David Price, said:

“We were delighted that His Excellency was able to visit us before his departure, as his time as Governor has seen a number of significant developments at the Police Station, most notably the construction of our new Custody Suite using United Kingdom funding acquired with the support of the Governor’s Office. We are very proud to now be the Royal Saint Helena Police Service and the letter from Buckingham Palace is a wonderful commemoration of this change.”

16 June 2022