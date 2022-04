The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio, including the Education Learning Centre, St Helena Research Institute, St Helena Community College, The Public Library Service, Career Access St Helena, and all schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 26 April 2022, to allow staff to attend an Away Day.

Normal business will resume on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

The Portfolio would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

25 April 2022