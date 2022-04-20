COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Monday, 25 April 2022

A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Flu Pod, The General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 11am on Monday, 25 April 2022.

Persons planning to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at this clinic are asked to call the Hospital on tel no. 22500 by Friday, 22 April 2022, and leave your name and number with the Hospital receptionist.

This is to allow an appropriate number of vaccine doses to be prepared for the clinic to eliminate wastage.

If you are attending the clinic for a Booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes.

Any persons who have not yet received any vaccination but would now like to do so, have an opportunity to visit the clinic and receive your first dose, after which you will be advised on your second dose appointment.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves to protect St Helena.

SHG

20 April 2022