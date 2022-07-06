Contract Awarded For Erection Of Container Freight Station Building And Port Control, Customs & Bio-Security Building  

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in February and March 2022, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Isaac’s Contractors Ltd, to undertake the erection of the Container Freight Station (CFS) and Port Control, Customs & Bio-Security (PCB) steel frame buildings in Lower Ruperts Valley. The total sum of the contract is approximately £453,000.

The contract was signed on 14 June 2022, and works are expected to take 40 weeks to complete. The scope of work includes:

Construction of reinforced concrete foundations

Erection of the two-storey structural steel frames

Construction of the reinforced concrete ground floor slabs

Composite first floor slabs, which consist of profiled steel decking with an in-situ reinforced concrete topping, and balcony steelwork

Installation of wall cladding, roof cladding, doors, windows, roller shutters, drainage and external works.

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

SHG

6 July 2022