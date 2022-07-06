Contract Awarded For Erection Of Container Freight Station Building And Port Control, Customs & Bio-Security Building  

6 July 2022
Following an open procurement exercise conducted in February and March 2022, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Isaac’s Contractors Ltd, to undertake the erection of the Container Freight Station (CFS) and Port Control, Customs & Bio-Security (PCB) steel frame buildings in Lower Ruperts Valley. The total sum of the contract is approximately £453,000.
The contract was signed on 14 June 2022, and works are expected to take 40 weeks to complete. The scope of work includes:
- Construction of reinforced concrete foundations
- Erection of the two-storey structural steel frames
- Construction of the reinforced concrete ground floor slabs
- Composite first floor slabs, which consist of profiled steel decking with an in-situ reinforced concrete topping, and balcony steelwork
- Installation of wall cladding, roof cladding, doors, windows, roller shutters, drainage and external works.
This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).
#StHelena #EDIP #RupertsWharfCargoHandlingFacility #PCBYard
SHG
6 July 2022