Constitution Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Constitution Hill Road to be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, 18, and Wednesday, 19October 2022. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to repair the retaining wall on the junction leading to Chubb’s Spring.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

11October 2022