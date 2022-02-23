The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Tuesday, 1 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Wednesday, 2 March Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 2 March Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 2 March Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 3 March Guinea Grass Community Centre Monday, 7 March Harford Community Centre Tuesday, 8 March St Mary’s Church, The Briars

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

23 February 2022