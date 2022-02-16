Conclusion of Police Investigation – Alleged breach of quarantine

St Helena Police recently conducted an investigation into potential breaches of quarantine following an incident at St Helena General Hospital on 2 February 2022.

Following a thorough investigation it became apparent that all the persons being investigated acted in good faith based on information provided to them and directions made to them in the context of a request for urgent assistance.

No further action will be taken in respect of this matter.

The Police will continue to robustly investigate all alleged breaches of quarantine.

St Helena Police

16 February 2022