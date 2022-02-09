Certificate And Badge Of Honour And Acts Of Bravery Awards 2022

Nominations are being invited for the Certificate and Badge of Honour, and Acts of Bravery Awards for 2022.

The Certificate and Badge of Honour are available for the Governor to award to public servants for loyal and valuable service worthy of recognition or, in the case of other persons, for their loyal and meritorious conduct that has provided exceptional benefit to the people of St Helena. Nominees for this award should be residents of St Helena, either being born on the Island or have been residing on St Helena for not less than 10 years prior to the date of the award. The Certificate and Badge of Honour awards will be presented later this year.

Nominations are also invited for the Acts of Bravery Award. Nominations for this award should ideally be made to recognise Acts of Bravery that have taken place since the last call for nominations in April 2021.

Nomination forms for both the Certificate and Badge of Honour and Acts of Bravery awards are available from Central Support Services at the Castle or can be requested via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’ addressed to ‘The Executive Secretary, Honours Committee’ by Friday, 15 April 2022.

SHG

9 February 2022