The Highways Authority has given approval for the six car parks in front of the Supreme Court terrace in Jamestown to be made available from Monday, 8 August 2022. This is to enable the erection of a stage for the inauguration ceremony of the Governor designate on Saturday, 13, August 2022.

Members of the pubic are asked to please vacate the car parks by 7am on Monday, 8, August 2022.

The public are thanked for their cooperation.

SHG

6 August 2022