Reduced Outpatients Clinics – Week commencing 15 November 2021

The Health Services Directorate is currently experiencing unavoidable staff shortages within the Medical Team. Our priority must be on maintaining services at the General Hospital, both for in-patient care and for any emergency cases that might present. As a result, the following clinics will be affected during the week commencing Monday, 15 November 2021:

Both the morning and afternoon Jamestown outpatients’ clinics scheduled for Monday, 15 November are cancelled

Only one doctor will be attending the Jamestown outpatients’ clinic on the morning of Tuesday, 16 November

The Longwood clinic scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, 17 November, is cancelled. The Half Tree Hollow clinic scheduled for the morning of Thursday, 18 November, is also cancelled. However, the Pharmacy bus will still attend on both these days for persons wishing to collect prescriptions

Only one doctor will be attending the Jamestown outpatients’ clinic on the morning of Friday, 19 November.

The Medical Records Office will contact patients affected as soon as possible. We apologise to the patients affected by the cancellation of these clinics. We will contact you as soon as we are able to offer appointments.

We urge the public to only attend the General Hospital in the event of an emergency. All patients who attend the General Hospital will be triaged by a nurse on arrival and only those cases that are triaged as serious and urgent will be seen.

We request support from the public at this time in order for us to prioritise hospital admissions, and we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

All queries and feedback can be directed to the Patient and Client Liaison Manager, Karl Martin, via healthfeedback@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

SHG

14 November 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh