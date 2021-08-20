St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Late August Titan Airways Charter Flight – Update

Titan Airways Charter Flight departing St Helena Airport

20 August 2021

As previously announced, the Titan Airways Charter flight, originally scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 21 August, from London Stansted Airport, has been delayed. This is due to poor weather conditions forecast for St Helena.

St Helena Government (SHG) and Titan Airways are now planning to operate the flights as follows:

DateFlight NoDeparture TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
24AUG21ZT05310415  LocalLondon Stansted STN (main terminal)Accra Kotoka ACC1015  Local
24AUG21ZT05311100  LocalAccra Kotoka ACCSt Helena HLE1510  Local
25AUG21ZT05340900  LocalSt Helena HLEAccra Kotoka ACC1300  Local
25AUG21ZT05341345  LocalAccra Kotoka ACCLondon Stansted STN (main terminal)2155  Local

We anticipate check-in at London Stansted opening at around 1am local time on Tuesday, 24 August.

All passengers booked to depart Stansted are reminded that, due to the length of the delay, they will need to obtain a new pre-departure COVID-19 test result.  This should be sent to Health Services Director, Janet Lawrence, via email:  janet.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh by midday on Monday, 23 August. 

Those persons scheduled to depart St Helena for Stansted who have booked pre-departure COVID-19 tests (e.g. for onward travel to another country) will be able to obtain this at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, at 9am on Tuesday, 24 August. Bookings should be made with Grace Richards via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500.  Please make payment for your test at the Pharmacy and take your receipt to the Flu Pod.  A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Results will be available at the ‘Welcome Desk’ in the main entrance to St Helena Airport on Wednesday, 25 August.

SHG

20 August 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh