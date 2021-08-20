Late August Titan Airways Charter Flight – Update

As previously announced, the Titan Airways Charter flight, originally scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 21 August, from London Stansted Airport, has been delayed. This is due to poor weather conditions forecast for St Helena.

St Helena Government (SHG) and Titan Airways are now planning to operate the flights as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 24AUG21 ZT0531 0415 Local London Stansted STN (main terminal) Accra Kotoka ACC 1015 Local 24AUG21 ZT0531 1100 Local Accra Kotoka ACC St Helena HLE 1510 Local 25AUG21 ZT0534 0900 Local St Helena HLE Accra Kotoka ACC 1300 Local 25AUG21 ZT0534 1345 Local Accra Kotoka ACC London Stansted STN (main terminal) 2155 Local

We anticipate check-in at London Stansted opening at around 1am local time on Tuesday, 24 August.

All passengers booked to depart Stansted are reminded that, due to the length of the delay, they will need to obtain a new pre-departure COVID-19 test result. This should be sent to Health Services Director, Janet Lawrence, via email: janet.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh by midday on Monday, 23 August.

Those persons scheduled to depart St Helena for Stansted who have booked pre-departure COVID-19 tests (e.g. for onward travel to another country) will be able to obtain this at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, at 9am on Tuesday, 24 August. Bookings should be made with Grace Richards via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500. Please make payment for your test at the Pharmacy and take your receipt to the Flu Pod. A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Results will be available at the ‘Welcome Desk’ in the main entrance to St Helena Airport on Wednesday, 25 August.

