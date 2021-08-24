Business Units Available for Rent

The Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Portfolio is inviting Expressions of Interest for the rental of the following Business units:

Jamestown Market – Unit 12 (Downstairs)

Ladder Hill Business Park – Units 12 and 13, Block 3.

Persons requiring further information should contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel:(+290) 22470, Ext 209.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is Friday, 10 September 2021.

SHG

24 August 2021