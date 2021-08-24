St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Business Units Available for Rent

24 August 2021

The Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Portfolio is inviting Expressions of Interest for the rental of the following Business units:

  • Jamestown Market – Unit 12 (Downstairs)
  • Ladder Hill Business Park – Units 12 and 13, Block 3.

Persons requiring further information should contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel:(+290) 22470, Ext 209.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is Friday, 10 September 2021.

SHG
24 August 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh