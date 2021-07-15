World Youth Skills Day 2021

Today is World Youth Skills Day. This United Nations’ observed day celebrates the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

Here is a feature in which we look at the opportunities available for young people to upskill on St Helena, hear from a student currently on the Apprenticeship Scheme and introduce you to the newly established Career Access St Helena and the key role they have in upskilling our young people into professions needed on the Island.