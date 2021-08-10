Titan Airways Charter Flights, Schedule Change to Late August Flight

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced an additional Titan Airways charter flight at the end of August.

The Titan flight that was scheduled to arrive on Monday of this week experienced a 24-hour delay due to poor weather conditions on the Island, as a result of this it has become necessary to cancel one of the two shuttle flights to Ascension Island this week. This is to ensure that the flight departs St Helena on schedule for London on Thursday, 12 August*.

It is now planned to operate/offer an additional shuttle to Ascension Island on the next Titan charter flight to the Island scheduled for late August. The additional service will result in the return flight to London being delayed by 24-hours and departing on Monday, 23 August*, and not Sunday, 22 August, as previously scheduled.

SHG apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to persons who had originally planned to return to London on 22 August.

The revised schedule for this flight is below*:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 21 AUG ZT 0531 0115 Local London Stansted,

(main terminal),

STN Accra, Kotoka, ACC 0715 Local 21 AUG ZT 0531 0800 Local Accra, Kotoka, ACC St Helena, HLE 1210 Local 22 AUG ZT 0532 1000 Local St Helena, HLE Ascension, ASI 1210 Local 22 AUG ZT 0533 1410 Local Ascension, ASI St Helena, HLE 1620 Local 23 AUG ZT 0534 0900 Local St Helena, HLE Accra, Kotoka, ACC 1300 Local 23 AUG ZT 0534 1345 Local Accra, Kotoka ACC London Stansted (main terminal) STN 2155 Local

Bookings

Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients.

The Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc has now taken on full responsibility for the customer booking process.

Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh , telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person to the Shipping & Travel Department at the Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please continue to contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.

SHG

10 Aug 2021