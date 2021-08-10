St Helena Government

Titan Airways Charter Flights, Schedule Change to Late August Flight

10 August 2021

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced an additional Titan Airways charter flight at the end of August.

The Titan flight that was scheduled to arrive on Monday of this week experienced a 24-hour delay due to poor weather conditions on the Island, as a result of this it has become necessary to cancel one of the two shuttle flights to Ascension Island this week.  This is to ensure that the flight departs St Helena on schedule for London on Thursday, 12 August*.    

It is now planned to operate/offer an additional shuttle to Ascension Island on the next Titan charter flight to the Island scheduled for late August.   The additional service will result in the return flight to London being delayed by 24-hours and departing on Monday, 23 August*, and not Sunday, 22 August, as previously scheduled. 

SHG apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to persons who had originally planned to return to London on 22 August. 

The revised schedule for this flight is below*:

DateFlight NoDeparture TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
21 AUG   ZT 0531  0115  LocalLondon Stansted,
(main terminal),    
STN		  Accra, Kotoka, ACC0715 Local
21 AUG   ZT 0531  0800  Local  Accra, Kotoka, ACC  St Helena, HLE1210  Local
  22 AUG   ZT 0532  1000 Local  St Helena,  HLE  Ascension, ASI1210 Local
  22 AUG   ZT 0533  1410 Local  Ascension, ASI  St Helena, HLE1620 Local
  23 AUG   ZT 0534  0900  Local  St Helena, HLE  Accra, Kotoka, ACC1300  Local
  23 AUG   ZT 0534  1345  Local  Accra, Kotoka ACCLondon Stansted (main terminal)  STN2155  Local

Bookings

Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients. 

The Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc has now taken on full responsibility for the customer booking process.

Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh , telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person to the Shipping & Travel Department at the Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please continue to contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.

SHG
10 Aug 2021

