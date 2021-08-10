Strategic Asset Disposal- Round 6

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting Expressions of Interest from those wishing to purchase or rent a number of state-owned assets, namely properties, on-Island.

Further details of these properties are included in the Strategic Asset List, available on the SHG website via the Invest in St Helena page, link below https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Stategic-Assets.pdf

The deadline for offers during this round is Thursday, 2 September 2021. For more information on any of these properties please contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel:(+290) 22470, Ext 209.

The Investor Prospectus, Strategy and Policy can be viewed on the SHG Website via the Invest in St Helena page.

SHG

10 August 2021