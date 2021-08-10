St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Strategic Asset Disposal- Round 6

10 August 2021

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting Expressions of Interest from those wishing to purchase or rent a number of state-owned assets, namely properties, on-Island.

Further details of these properties are included in the Strategic Asset List, available on the SHG website via the Invest in St Helena page, link below https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Stategic-Assets.pdf

The deadline for offers during this round is Thursday, 2 September 2021.  For more information on any of these properties please contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel:(+290) 22470, Ext 209.

The Investor Prospectus, Strategy and Policy can be viewed on the SHG Website via the Invest in St Helena page.

SHG
10 August 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh