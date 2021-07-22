St Helena Police Report, 12-18 July 2021

During the period of Monday, 12, to Sunday, 18 July 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 46 reports, resulting in two arrests.



One person was arrested for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and is now on bail with conditions.



One person was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit and has been charged to appear before the Court.



Other reports included: A traffic offence, a civil dispute, a concern for safety and a person missing from home, all of which were dealt with by officers. A report of criminal damage was also received and is currently under investigation.



This week, Police carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving Summons and Court letters.



St Helena Police thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping the Island safe.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!