The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a north westerly swell is forecast for St Helena from tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 March 2021, until Thursday, 11March 2021.

Although this swell is not large it could produce unsettled sea conditions in James and Rupert’s Bays.

Due care and attention should be taken if swimming in Rupert’s and James Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Jamestown Wharf and Rupert’s Wharf and Jetty areas if necessary.

SHG

9 March 2021