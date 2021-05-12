Rupert’s Cargo Handling And Field Road And Side Path Road Projects Update

Members of the public will be aware that St Helena Government is currently seeking contractors for the hillside excavation at Side Path Road and also excavation and concrete works for the Port Control and Biosecurity Building and the Container Freight Station Building, in Lower Rupert’s.

Whilst this is still in the procurement stage, with the closing date for tender submissions set for Friday, 28 May 2021, the Capital Programme Section would like to advise the public that, following evaluation and contract award, works are expected to commence at the end of June or early July.

The public is reminded that during construction works, Side Path Road will be closed.

A site office will be based in Rupert’s and regular updates will be provided. In the meantime, if members of the public have any concerns or queries please contact the Capital Programme Section, at the Castle, on tel: 22777 or via email: shelley.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

12 May 2021