Road Closure – White Wall To Red Hill

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from White Wall to Red Hill to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday, 8, Wednesday, 9, and Thursday, 10 June 2021. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out drainage works on a new underground drain in the Half Way area.

During this closure, the diversion route will be via Sapper Way and New Ground and then on to White Wall junction and vice versa, and only residents who reside within the affected area and Emergency Services will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

2 June 2021