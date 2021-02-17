Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Rupert’s

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Thursday, 18, Friday, 19, and Saturday, 20 February 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

17 February 2020