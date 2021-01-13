Following an open procurement exercise, conducted in December 2020, St Helena Government has entered into a contract with Julian Henry of AP Construction, Half Tree Hollow, to undertake construction of a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), at the General Hospital, Jamestown.

This project will see a current side ward at the General Hospital transformed into a dedicated PICU. When the Unit is not in use for the intended purpose, it can be used as a normal ward.

AP construction commenced works on site in December 2020 and was able to complete the preliminary works which was not dependent on materials. Other works will commence once materials arrive on-Island, scheduled for Voyage 36 of the MV Helena.

This project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Projects. Executive Council previously agreed a number of smaller Micro Projects under EDIP, which can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost and which are not subject to detailed business cases.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

13 January 2021