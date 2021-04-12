Phase Two Of The Judicial Relocation Project Commences

The Programme Management Unit would like to advise the public that works for the Phase two of the Judicial Relocation Project has now commenced.

Following an open procurement exercise undertaken between December 2020 and February 2021, Isaac’s Contractors emerged as the successful contractor with a contract being signed on the 8 March 2021, for the sum of £57,636.08.

This Project will provide secure facilities for prosecution and defence which will in turn mitigate against the contamination of the courts. Along with a disabled toilet, the new offices and Court Room will be accessible to disabled persons.

It is expected for these works to take thirteen weeks until completion. The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during this time.

This Judicial Relocation Project is being funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

