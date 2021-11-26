New COVID Variant

St Helena Government and Ministers are aware of the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in several African countries including South Africa.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will take advice from the World Health Organization as well as the UK Health Security Agency. We would like to reassure you that the safety of the Island community remains our priority and we will keep you updated as and when more information is received.

There are no changes to the flight scheduled to arrive next week.

#StHelena #COVID-19

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

26 November 2021