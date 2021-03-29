Lower Rupert’s Closure

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The fuel tanker MT Stolt Virtue is expected to arrive at St Helena tomorrow, Tuesday 30 March 2021.

Port Control would like to advise the public and boat owners that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from tomorrow, Tuesday 30 March 2021, and will remain closed until the vessel’s departure.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

