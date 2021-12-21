Governor In Council To Discuss Proposed Development Of Satellite Earth Station Facility

21 December 2021
Governor in Council will reconvene tomorrow, Wednesday 22 December 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber to discuss the additional information received in relation to the proposed development of a Satellite Earth Station Facility at Horse Point Plain, Bottom Woods.
Documentation for this meeting is available on the St Helena Government website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/
Members of the public who would like to view a hard copy of this Memo should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Governor in Council comprises His Excellency the Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.
#StHelena #GovernorInCouncil
SHG
21 December 2021