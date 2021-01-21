Firearms Training Tuesday, 26 January 2021

The following is a Public Announcement from the Police Directorate:



St Helena Police will be carrying out firearms training at the Police Range, Cox’s Battery, on Tuesday, 26 January 2021, from 9am to 2pm.



Red flags, signs, and barriers will be in place. Walkers in the Cox’s Battery area should not approach the Range vicinity as live firing will be in progress.



For further information, please contact Support Officer – Firearms and Procurement, Garry Henry, on tel: 22626, mob: 62441 or via email: gary.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.



SHG

