Eight New Heritage Streetlights Installed In Jamestown

Eight new heritage streetlights have recently been installed in lower Jamestown as part of the Jamestown Streetlight Project (Phase 2).

The streetlights were installed by Adam Grocock of Grocock’s Contractors and can be seen at Napoleon Street, outside of Greenland’s, the stand parking area, St James Church, near Jacobs Ladder and above the Arch.

The new streetlights will replace the existing high energy consumption streetlights and provide increased lightening in certain areas. The lights are dark skies compliant and the bulbs are lower-energy LEDs, installed on heritage style poles.

If funding is available in the new financial year, the remaining high energy consumption streetlights, currently located on the Seafront and Jamestown Wharf, will also be changed to the heritage streetlights.

Notes to Editor:

The Jamestown Streetlight Project is a two-phase Project to replace all existing high energy consumption streetlights in Jamestown with more energy efficient (solar and LED) type streetlights. Procurement of the lights was funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects and the installation phase was funded by the savings generated.

Heritage Light outside of Greenland’s

Heritage Light at the Museum Car Park

Heritage Light

Heritage Light at Napoleon Street

Heritage Light outside of St James Church

Heritage Light on top of The Arch

#StHelena #EDIP #HeritageStreetlights

SHG

11 February 2021