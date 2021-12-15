Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio Festive Closures

The following is a public announcement from the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio:

The public is advised that all schools have now closed for the Christmas holidays and will reopen on Monday, 10 January 2022, with a Staff Development Day. The first teaching day will be on Tuesday, 11 January 2022.

The Education Learning Centre will be closed from Tuesday, 21 December 2021. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, 4 January 2022.

The St Helena Community College will close from Tuesday, 21 December 2021, and will reopen on Tuesday, 4 January 2022. Enquiries during the festive period can be made to Head of Lifelong Learning, Angela Benjamin, on tel: 24544 or mobile: 51282.

The Public Library and Career Access St Helena will be closed from Thursday, 23 December 2021, and will reopen on Tuesday, 4 January 2022.

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio would like to wish the public a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

SHG

15 December 2021