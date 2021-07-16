Education and Employment Committee meeting- 16 June 2021

The monthly meeting of the Education and Employment Committee took place on Wednesday, 16 June 2021.



The new Chemistry Teacher for Prince Andrew School (PAS) was introduced and welcomed to the Island by Committee members. She then gave a brief overview of her professional background and career history and shared her first impressions with members as well as the attainment levels at her previous place of work.



The Teacher Training Advisor for PAS felt that he’d had a successful time within the Portfolio and that a lot had been accomplished during this period. He shared concerns and recommendations in relation to the internet packages, security and other technical issues on-Island this was noted by committee members.



The PAS Science Advisory Teacher for Prince Andrew School shared views on the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio and specifically PAS. He felt there was good performance in the following areas: Distance learning provision, promotion of post-16 learning, staff attitude to work, staff development and the attendance of the majority of students. Areas needing attention and improvement were related to the foundations of education, such as practical teaching skills, a

standardised approach to behaviour, prioritisation of Key Stage 5 and the structure of PAS. The Committee was advised that a meeting had been arranged with the Senior Management team at PAS in order to discuss these points further.



It was also noted that parental engagement needs attention and that behaviour management should be consistent across primary and secondary with one overarching policy. More clarity of roles and responsibilities in school is required in order for staff to be able to perform within their workplace more effectively.



Having reviewed St Pauls & Pilling Primary School’s Improvement Plans at the last meeting, members stated that they would like to go through the School Improvement Plan for Harford Primary School, any observations from this would be sent to the Portfolio Director.

SHG

16 July 2021