Deliveries for Residents at Bradleys Camp

Members of the public who have family, friends or colleagues arriving on the repatriation flight – scheduled to arrive on Friday, 26 February, 2021 – that are quarantining at Bradley’s Camp, and who would like to deliver items to make their stay more comfortable, can do this in advance of the flight arriving.

Please mark any items for delivery to the Camp clearly with the resident’s full name. Ensure all bags, boxes, etc. are sealed and the contents secured. Bradley’s Camp will not accept any open or unmarked bags or boxes.

Deliveries before quarantine commences will be accepted at any time between 7am and 9pm.

When quarantine commences (from Friday, 26 February) delivery times are restricted to between 10am and 11am and 5pm and 6pm each day.

Should you have any questions about deliveries to the Camp, please call: 25911.

SHG

19 February 2021