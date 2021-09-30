Debbie Leo Thomas Achieves Bachelor Of Science (Honours) In Integrative Health And Social Care

Social Care Officer, Debbie Leo Thomas, has recently achieved a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Integrative Health and Social Care with Derby University.

Debbie has been studying towards this degree for the past four years – first gaining a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Social Sciences with Open University and then being accepted by Derby University to study for her degree.

The course was studied via distance learning with sessions via Derby University Online held either at the St Helena Community College or at home. Tutors were in regular contact via email and always ready to answer queries or provide further explanations.

In the first year, Debbie studied Integrative Practices, Research and evidence-based practice and Preparing for evidence-based practice. In the second year the modules were: Working with people with distress and disorder, Advanced concepts of palliative care and Working with vulnerable people – a total of six modules with 12 assignments in two years.

Debbie commented:

“I am thrilled to complete this degree with an upper second, first division classification. Studying with a full time job was never going to be easy. Distance learning has its own challenges – finding the time to research and then to read and understand without face-to-face interaction with a tutor was difficult at times. I was grateful to have the on-Island support of my colleagues and notably of my mentor, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, and my previous Manager, Phil Howell. I have learnt the importance of joined-up working between multi-agencies, which is the best way to provide effective care for our service users. At times, studying was testing, but I enjoyed it and gaining the value of increased knowledge is immeasurable. I am grateful to the Directorate for allowing me this opportunity.”

Debbie’s mentor, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, added:

“It was a great pleasure mentoring Debbie throughout her degree. Debbie’s academic journey was one of hard work and sheer determination. Debbie has reached a major milestone in her life. I am so proud of what she has accomplished and wish her all the best for the future that lies ahead.”

Congratulations are extended to Debbie!

