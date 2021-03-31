COVID-19 Vaccination Programme – Rollout of Second Dose

The Health Directorate is starting the rollout of the second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine.

All persons who received the first dose of the vaccine have been given an Oxford AstraZeneca appointment card with a written date of approximately four weeks from the date the first dose was administered. This card indicates the date on which you will need to receive the second dose.

You will also have received a yellow vaccination card. It is imperative that you bring this when you go to receive your second dose. If you do not have your card with you, staff will not be able to provide you with the second dose. This is because the yellow vaccination card is required for administrative and record keeping purposes. You will be required to keep these cards thereafter as proof that you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The first week of vaccination clinics to administer the second dose will be from Tuesday, 6 April, to Friday, 9 April, from 9am to 4pm at the General Hospital Flu Pod.

If your vaccination card indicates that you should receive your second dose on or about these dates then you should make your way to be vaccinated at the Flu Pod.

The Health Directorate would like to ask all persons to please attend on the day specified on your Oxford AstraZeneca appointment card. Please also attend the same vaccination clinic at which you received your first dose. This will allow the continuation of efficient vaccination and administrative processes as was experienced previously.

If you have not yet received your first dose and have decided you now would like to, please call Peta Henry on tel: 22998 or email: peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

The vaccination clinic locations and times for the following weeks will be communicated accordingly. If you have any further queries, please email:

communitycovid-19@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

31 March 2021