Contract Awarded For Construction Of The Port Control, Customs & Biosecurity Main Container Yard

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in April/May 2021, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Adrian Duncan T/A AMD Engineering of Ruperts Valley, to undertake the construction of the Port Control, Customs & Biosecurity Main Container Yard in Lower Ruperts Valley. The total sum of the contract is £1,135,041.18.

The contract was signed on Thursday, 12 August 2021, and works are expected to take 33 weeks to complete. The scope of work includes excavations, construction of reinforced concrete retaining walls, construction of reinforced concrete container yard slab, supply and installation of International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) fencing, and construction of surface water drainage provisions.

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), and is the first significant contract that has been signed which will see physical works for the Ruperts Wharf Cargo Handling Facility undertaken in Ruperts Valley.

In due course a site office will be set up in lower Ruperts Valley which members of the public can visit for information. Members of the public will be kept informed of progress.

SHG

25 August 2021