Consultative Poll On Governance Reform – Register Of Electors And Supplemental List Of Voters

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

To be eligible to vote on Polling Day, persons must be aged 17 years or older and be on the Register of Electors effective from July 2020 or have since applied to have their name included in it, or on the Supplemental List of Voters. It is important to note that the supplemental list is for the purposes of this Poll only and that the list will not be used for Jury service.

Register of Electors

Individuals may apply to have their name added to the Register of Electors.

Persons who wish to do so must meet the following criteria:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Have attained the age of 17 years

Is both present and ordinarily resident on St Helena

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Supplemental List of Voters

Individuals may apply to have their name included in a Supplemental List of individuals who wish to vote in the Consultative Poll only.

Persons who wish to do so must meet the following criteria:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Have attained the age of 17 years

Is ordinarily resident on St Helena

This list will be destroyed after the Poll on 17 March 2021.

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Application forms for inclusion in either the Register of Electors or the Supplemental List of Voters can be collected from the Castle Reception, Customer Services Centre, Public Library, and is available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Alternatively, forms for application to the Supplemental List of Voters or for the Register of Electors, can be obtained from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh, clearly stating which form is required.

When applying to have names included in either the Register of Electors or the Supplemental List of Voters, persons may indicate whether they wish to vote in a different Electoral Area from that in which they reside. For example, an individual may live in Levelwood but it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown. This is possible, provided that it is made known when applying.

#StHelena #GovernanceReform #ConsultativePoll

SHG

18 February 2021