Consultation on New Minimum Wage Policy and Revised Minimum Wage

The consultation on a new Minimum Wage Policy and an increase to the Minimum Wage will close on Friday, 26 February 2021.

The proposed Minimum Wage Policy sets a longer-term path to a more ambitious Minimum Wage, benefitting workers and providing adequate time for businesses to plan and adapt. In the short-term, the proposed 7p per hour increase in the Minimum Wage for 2021 will protect low-income households from the impacts of inflation and ensure that the Minimum Wage is increasing in line with Income Related Benefits. If approved, this change will take effect from 1 July 2021.

The draft policy can be found on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/. In addition, hard copies are available at the Public Library and Customer Services Centre, Jamestown.

Written feedback can be provided to Senior Economist, Amanda Curry Brown, at the Castle, or via email: Amanda.Brown@sainthelena.gov.sh . Anyone wishing to discuss the matter in person can do so by booking an appointment via the aforementioned email or tel: 22470.

19 February 2021