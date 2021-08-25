Applications For The Chevening Scholarship Awards Open

The Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) are inviting applications for the Chevening Scholarship Awards which is now open until Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

The programme is aimed at those with leadership potential. It offers one-year study for a Master’s degree in the UK in any subject, and allows people to fully experience British culture and values through a vast range of events. The next round of studies will commence in September/October 2022.

Eligible criteria that must be met before applying for a Chevening Scholarship includes:

You must be a citizen of a Chevening eligible country, in this case – St Helena, Ascension or Tristan da Cunha

You must have completed all components of an undergraduate degree to gain entry at postgraduate level

You must have at least two years’ work experience

You must not have studied in the UK previously with funding from a UK government-funded scholarship

have studied in the UK previously with funding from a UK government-funded scholarship You must return to your country after your study in the UK for a minimum period of two years.

Further information on the Chevening Scholarships can be found by visiting www.chevening.org which includes how to find eligible courses, the online application system and the application timetable.

You may also contact Chevening Officer, Kerry Lane, at the Governor’s Office on +290 22308 or via email: Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk who will be able to assist with your queries.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

25 August 2021