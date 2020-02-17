The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a north-westerly swell is forecast for St Helena from Wednesday, 19, through to Sunday, 23 February 2020. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront and Wharf areas if necessary.

SHG

17 February 2020