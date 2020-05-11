Rupert’s Beach Closure

The following is a Public Announcement from the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate:

The public is advised that Rupert’s Beach and BBQ shelters will be closed from tomorrow, Tuesday 12 May 2020, for approximately four weeks.

This closure is to allow the laying of ducting for St Helena’s fibre optic cable.

Access to the Beach will be available on St Helena’s Day (21May) via the vehicle ramp.

The date for the reopening of Rupert’s Beach and BBQ Shelters will be announced via local media in due course.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

11 May 2020