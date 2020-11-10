St Helena Government

Public Consultation on the Draft Immigration Policy – Reminder

10 November 2020

The Draft Immigration Policy is out for Public Consultation until 11 December 2020.

The Draft Immigration Policy establishes the framework through which St Helena Government (SHG) will provide a high quality, customer oriented Immigration Service that facilitates and supports SHG’s principles of economic growth whilst continuing to ensure effective border control.

During the consultation period the Immigration Working Group is conducting a series of public consultation meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss the draft Immigration Policy.

Public consultation meetings in the various districts are taking place at 7pm. Upcoming meetings are:

DateVenue
Tuesday, 10 NovemberJamestown Community Centre
Wednesday, 11 NovemberSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Thursday, 12 NovemberSandy Bay Community Centre
Monday, 16 NovemberBlue Hill Community Centre
Tuesday, 17 NovemberSt Mary’s Church, The Briars
Monday, 30 NovemberGuinea Grass Community Centre

Drop-in sessions are scheduled to take place from 2-4 pm on the following dates:

DateVenue
Friday, 13 NovemberDrop-in Surgery – St Helena Community College
Friday, 20 NovemberDrop-in Surgery – Jamestown Market
Friday, 27 NovemberDrop-in Surgery – Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss and provide feedback on the draft Immigration Policy. Also check out the promo TV channel for a slideshow highlighting the key consultation points and look out for posters placed in key locations around the Island.

Anyone wishing to make  written comments on the draft Immigration Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

The draft Immigration Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, the Public Library and at the Castle Reception in Jamestown and is also available on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

