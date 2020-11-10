Public Consultation on the Draft Immigration Policy – Reminder

The Draft Immigration Policy is out for Public Consultation until 11 December 2020.

The Draft Immigration Policy establishes the framework through which St Helena Government (SHG) will provide a high quality, customer oriented Immigration Service that facilitates and supports SHG’s principles of economic growth whilst continuing to ensure effective border control.

During the consultation period the Immigration Working Group is conducting a series of public consultation meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss the draft Immigration Policy.

Public consultation meetings in the various districts are taking place at 7pm. Upcoming meetings are:

Date Venue Tuesday, 10 November Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 11 November St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Thursday, 12 November Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 16 November Blue Hill Community Centre Tuesday, 17 November St Mary’s Church, The Briars Monday, 30 November Guinea Grass Community Centre

Drop-in sessions are scheduled to take place from 2-4 pm on the following dates:

Date Venue Friday, 13 November Drop-in Surgery – St Helena Community College Friday, 20 November Drop-in Surgery – Jamestown Market Friday, 27 November Drop-in Surgery – Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss and provide feedback on the draft Immigration Policy. Also check out the promo TV channel for a slideshow highlighting the key consultation points and look out for posters placed in key locations around the Island.

Anyone wishing to make written comments on the draft Immigration Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

The draft Immigration Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, the Public Library and at the Castle Reception in Jamestown and is also available on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

#StHelena #DraftImmigrationPolicy #PublicConsultation

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

10 November 2020