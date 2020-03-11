Police Appeal for Information – Longwood Avenue Shop Burglary

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a burglary that occurred at a shop on Longwood Avenue between 8pm on Friday, 6 March, and 12pm on Saturday, 7 March 2020. As a result of this burglary, a sum of money was stolen from the premises and the Shop has been damaged causing significant loss to the owner.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with any information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Longwood Avenue area between these times.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Investigating Officer, Police Constable, James Venning, on tel: 22626 or via email: james.venning@sainthelena.gov.sh quoting reference HEHN5683, or alternatively speak with a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

11 March 2020