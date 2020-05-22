Lower Rupert’s Closure – Update

Following recent remediation works to the fuel leak discovered in Rupert’s Valley on 15 May, the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service has given approval to remove the safety perimeter at Hay Town House and all businesses can now resume their normal activities in Rupert’s with immediate effect.

The safety barrier has been repositioned to form a normal site safety barrier around AMD’s construction site, which will remain until their current works are complete.

Port Control has also reinstated the main barrier adjacent to the Fisheries building.

The public is reminded that Rupert’s Beach remains closed to the public as a result of ongoing fibre optic cable works. The Jetty and Wharf area is also closed until the completion of cargo operations with the MV Helena.

The public is thanked for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

22 May 2020