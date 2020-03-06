Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum Cancelled

Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and following a recommendation from the Director of Health, the Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum, due to take place from 23-27 March 2020, has been cancelled.

Event organisers, St Helena Government, Enterprise St Helena and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), would like to extend thanks to all who have registered an interest in the Forum and who have helped in any way with arrangements to date.

The on-Island working group continues to liaise with CTO regarding the possibility of holding the Forum at some point in the future.

SHG

6 March 2020