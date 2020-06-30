New Register of Electors Published

30 June 2020
The 2020 Register of Electors has been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from tomorrow, 1 July 2020.
The 2020 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.
Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available for viewing from any of the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:
- Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
- Public Library, Jamestown
- ENRD Offices, Scotland
- The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
- Rural sub-Post Offices
SHG
