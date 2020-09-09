Governance Commission Public Engagement Commences

The Governance Commission has commenced their programme of public engagement on the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena (either a revised Committee system or a Ministerial form of government), that Professor Sarkin recommended as alternatives to the current committee system.

Members of the public wishing to provide comments or take part in discussions around the two alternate systems can do so by emailing: governance.reform.feedback@gmail.com or attending any of the below public meetings. All meetings will start at 7pm.

Thursday, 10 September Harford Community Centre Monday, 14 September St Mary’s Church, The Briars Tuesday, 15 September Guinea Grass Community Centre Thursday, 17 September Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 21 September Sandy Bay Community Centre Wednesday, 23 September Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 24 September Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 28 September Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood

Commission members are also happy to accommodate any questions or comments outside of these meetings. Members are:

Belinda Piek

Christine Thomas

Cyril Gunnell

Martin Henry

Vince Thompson

All feedback received is being collated and will be reported back to Legislative Council. Feedback will help Council to set direction for a formal poll on the current system vs an alternative system.

Hard copies of the Governance Commission report have been placed in each of the Community Centres and the Public Library in Jamestown. The report and summary presentation, as well as Professor Sarkin’s reports, are also available on the Public Information, Reports, and Policies page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Also look out for radio discussions, media articles and a planned Youth Parliament debate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

9 September 2020