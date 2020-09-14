Governance Commission Information Session for Young People – Register your Interest

The Governance Commission will be holding an information session with the St Helena Youth Parliament from 6-8pm at Plantation House on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.

The Commission will be discussing the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena (either a revised Committee system or a Ministerial form of government), that Professor Sarkin recommended as alternatives to the current committee system.

The session is also open to all young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years and you are invited to come along to participate in the discussions and share your views with the Commission.

If you are interested in taking part in the session, please register your interest with Linda Glanville in the Governor’s Office via email: linda.glanville@sainthelena.gov.sh or tel: 22555 by 12noon on Monday, 21 September 2020.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

14 September 2020