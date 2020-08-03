Teacher Trainees Achieve Certificate of Higher Education in Education Studies (Primary)

Two Teacher Trainees successfully achieve CertHE in Education Studies (Primary)

Teacher Trainees, Candice Thomas and Laufia McDaniel, have both recently passed the Certificate of Higher Education (CertHE) in Education Studies (Primary) through the Open University.

This Open University CertHE develops understanding of Policy and Practice in Primary Education, providing a foundation for further study.

The year-long course is also worth 120 credits towards a Degree programme. It required the Teacher Trainees to carry out a broad range of readings relating to educational theories and then to apply these to different coursework assessments.

Candice said:

“I am extremely proud of my achievement and am grateful for the opportunity to have studied with the Open University. There has been many challenges in the past year but with hard work and determination I was able to complete my course. I would like to thank all my family, friends and colleagues who helped me in any way.”

Laufia added:

“I feel ecstatic about passing the CertHE. The course was actually two modules which consisted of Child Psychology and Primary Years studies. It builds on and complements previous learning, and I look forward to applying it in my teaching. It was an intense study in more ways than one, however I am satisfied I have accomplished this goal which will allow me to take another step forward in my career. Thanks to all, especially my family who have supported me throughout my studies.”

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, is proud of the achievements of the Teacher Trainees and looks forward to them applying what they have learnt.

Frazer concluded:

“Both Candice and Laufia worked exceptionally well under difficult conditions, with COVID-19 causing disruptions to their studies. They both should feel very proud of their achievements. I look forward to supporting them through the next phase of their studies towards becoming qualified teachers.”

