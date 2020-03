The St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority has today issued its report on a Direction under Section 5 (1) (C) of the Utilities Services Ordinance 2013 – relative to the maximum charges or fees to be levied by Connect Saint Helena Ltd.

The report can be found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website.

Issued on behalf of the St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority

12 March 2020